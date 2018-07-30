WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds NE 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear84°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear90°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
70°

AUDIO: Chiefs Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus

by on July 30, 2018 at 9:35 AM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs are underway for the 2018 NFL season. 

Training camp is full swing up in St. Joseph, Missouri, on the campus of Missouri Western State. 

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third straight AFC West title and this year maybe do some damage in the playoffs. 

The 2018 Chiefs will look a lot different then the previous years as some substantial turnover happened in the off-season. Out is Alex Smith, Marcus Peters, Tamba Hali, Derrick Johnson, Ron Parker. In the fold is a bunch of rookies and veterans Anthony Hitches, Xavier Williams and Kendall Fuller. 

Get all the updates during training camp every weekday morning at 7:45 a.m. on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9 with our Chiefs Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus. 

Monday, July 30th

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.