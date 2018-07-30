AUDIO: Chiefs Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus

The Kansas City Chiefs are underway for the 2018 NFL season.

Training camp is full swing up in St. Joseph, Missouri, on the campus of Missouri Western State.

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third straight AFC West title and this year maybe do some damage in the playoffs.

The 2018 Chiefs will look a lot different then the previous years as some substantial turnover happened in the off-season. Out is Alex Smith, Marcus Peters, Tamba Hali, Derrick Johnson, Ron Parker. In the fold is a bunch of rookies and veterans Anthony Hitches, Xavier Williams and Kendall Fuller.

Monday, July 30th