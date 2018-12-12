AUDIO: Chris Klieman Introductory Press Conference

The new era of K-State football has begun.

Head Coach Chris Klieman was introduced in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at the Vanier complex in Manhattan, Kansas.

Klieman has already hired Taylor Braet, the current recruiting coordinator and will keep him on his staff. He will continue to work recruiting for K-State.

During his press conference it sounds as if he will keep Sean Snyder on staff.

He will be out recruiting this weekend for Kansas State regardless if NDSU wins or loses.

Some of the particulars for the contract for Klieman:

His buyout starts at $6 million before 2021 and drops to by $2 million each year after that.

Kansas State will pay $150,000 to North Dakota State for his buyout.

Klieman will earn $88,400 for his work this year as K-State Head Coach.

Klieman can earn up to $350,000 in bonuses each year.

Hear his full press conference:

Gene Taylor on why he hired Chris Klieman #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/xEjGwtu152 — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) December 12, 2018

Klieman explains winning the dang day #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/bnmX4sRgdf — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) December 12, 2018