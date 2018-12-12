WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Introductory Press Conference

by on December 12, 2018 at 1:45 PM (46 mins ago)

The new era of K-State football has begun. 

Head Coach Chris Klieman was introduced in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at the Vanier complex in Manhattan, Kansas. 

Klieman has already hired Taylor Braet, the current recruiting coordinator and will keep him on his staff. He will continue to work recruiting for K-State. 

During his press conference it sounds as if he will keep Sean Snyder on staff. 

He will be out recruiting this weekend for Kansas State regardless if NDSU wins or loses. 

Some of the particulars for the contract for Klieman: 

His buyout starts at $6 million before 2021 and drops to by $2 million each year after that. 
Kansas State will pay $150,000 to North Dakota State for his buyout. 
Klieman will earn $88,400 for his work this year as K-State Head Coach. 
Klieman can earn up to $350,000 in bonuses each year. 

Hear his full press conference: 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.