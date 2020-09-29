AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press Conference

Kansas State is fresh off their big upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, the awards are coming in.
Skylar Thompson, Jaron McPherson and Deuce Vaughn all earned Big 12 Players of the Week and Chris Klieman earned the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year.
The Wildcats take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time.
Hear from Chris Klieman who spoke to the media on Tuesday. He recapped the win, what he liked best about Thompson’s game, what are the COVID-19 numbers for this week, the secondary and much more.