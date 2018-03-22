AUDIO: Clemson Ready For Jayhawks in First Sweet 16 Game Since 1997

The Clemson Tigers hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game, or even played in one, since 2011 before this season began. But coach Brad Brownell’s Tigers surprised the experts this season by finishing in a tie for third place in the ACC and reaching the Big Dance, where they have defeated New Mexico State and Auburn to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.

The fifth-seeded Tigers knocked off 12-seed NMSU 78-69 and then routed the fourth-seeded Auburn Tigers 84-53 in San Diego last weekend. Those wins bring Clemson’s record to 25-9, giving them their first 25-win season since 2007. The Tigers have accomplished all of this despite losing one of their best players, senior forward Donte Grantham, to a season-ending injury in January.

Junior guard Marcquise Reed leads four Tigers in double-figures, averaging 15.9 points per game. Junior forward Elijah Thomas averages 10.6 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and players met the media in Omaha on Thursday.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Head coach Brad Brownell

PRESS CONFERENCE: Donte Grantham and Gabe DeVoe

LOCKER ROOM: Gabe DeVoe

LOCKER ROOM: Mark Donnal

LOCKER ROOM: David Skara

LOCKER ROOM: Shelton Mitchell

LOCKER ROOM: Marcquise Reed