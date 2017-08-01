Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 1, 2017

Sierra Scott, newly crowned Ms. Woman United States, joins the program. She talks about her entire experience of entering the pageant at age 53 where she represented the state of Kansas. She also talks about the online bullies that she encountered during the pageant and how she was able to overcome them. Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka, Inc. joins the program to discuss upcoming events that are happening in downtown Topeka. Danielle and Phil end the show with a segment called “Getting to Know Your Host”, where Phil asks Danielle a series of questions without her having any preparation.

