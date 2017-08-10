Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 10, 2017

Tiffany McManis, Interim Director of Washburn University Student Health Services, joins the program to discuss what causes heart health risks and steps you can take to keep a healthy heart. Noni Cremer from Topeka City of Character stops by to discuss the word of the month, which is “courage”. Danielle and Phil provide another segment of “Get To Know Your Host”, and this time Danielle asks Phil to open up about his life to the listeners. Phil ends the show on a good note about a parent opening up a theme park that is specifically accessible to kids with special needs.

