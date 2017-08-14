Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 14, 2017

Chef Kyle Baker from Hy-Vee joins the program to discuss fixing meals on a budget. Chef Kyle also brings in some examples of recipes that are budget friendly. Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a neighborhood that put together a parade for a cancer victim going through their last chemo treatment. Check below for Chef Kyle’s ham and beans recipe.

Ham and Beans with Cornbread

1 lb. Great Northern Beans

4 Ham Hocks

4 qt. Water

1 diced White Onion

2 cloves minced Garlic

1 Tablespoon Dried Thyme

Salt to taste

1 box Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

1 small can of Green Chiles

1 small can of Creamed Corn

1 egg

Soak the beans overnight in 2 quarts of water in the refrigerator. Drain the beans and add them to a slow cooker with the ham hocks, 2 quarts of water, diced onion and minced garlic. Cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours, adding the dried thyme in the last hour of cooking. Remove the bones from the ham hocks being sure to get them all and chop the meat then add back to the slow cooker, season the ham and beans to your taste with salt. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees while mixing the muffin mix, green chiles, creamed corn and egg in a medium mixing bowl. Add the batter to a greased 8×8 cake pan and bake until a cake tester comes out clean. Once the cornbread cools serve the ham and beans over the cornbread.