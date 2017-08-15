WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 15, 2017

by on August 15, 2017 at 2:44 PM (4 hours ago)

Denise Groene from the Better Business Bureau joins the program to discuss credit card scams.  Daniel McCrary and Ed Eller from the Shawnee County Boy Scouts talk about their recruitment night coming up on August 24th.  Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from DTI joins the program to discuss upcoming events happening in downtown Topeka.  Smith and Liston, a blues band, perform live in studio. 

 

Denise Groene Interview

 

Daniel McCrary and Ed Eller Interview

 

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield Interview

 

Smith and Liston Performance