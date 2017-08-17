Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 16, 2017

Larry Gawronski, Executive Director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, joins the program to discuss upcoming events at the theatre. Justin Brokar from Helping Hands Humane Society discusses the National Clear the Shelters Event which will help find homes for adoptable pets. Britt ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about an American World War II Veteran that returned a flag to the family of a fallen Japanese soldier.

Larry Gawronski Interview PT 1

Larry Gawronski Interview PT 2

Justin Brokar Interview PT 1

Justin Brokar Interview PT 2

On A Good Note