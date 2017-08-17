WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 17th

by on August 17, 2017 at 4:13 PM (3 hours ago)

Bill Persinger and Lisa Potter from Valeo Behavioral Health Care join the program to discuss suicide awareness.  Shana Stitt from Hot Jobs Report shares tips on how to have a successful job interview.  Allie Manning from The Kansas Expocentre talks about Third Thursday and brings in musicians Jake Stone and Michelle Rose to perform a song live in studio.

 

Bill Persinger/Lisa Potter Interview PT 1

 

Bill Persinger/Lisa Potter Interview PT 2

 

Shana Stitt Interview

 

Allie Manning/Jake Stone/Michelle Rose Interview and Performance