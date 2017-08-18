WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 18, 2017

by on August 18, 2017 at 2:53 PM (5 hours ago)

The Danielle Norwood Show is live from The North Topeka Sattle Club, which is the location of The Topeka Rodeo.  Matt Williams from the Silver Creek Rodeo Company will join the program to give details on what happens behind the scenes at the rodeo.  Dr. Jeff VanPetten will discuss the history of the rodeo and how a number of students received scholarships from The Topeka Rodeo Committee.  Torey Berndt, Promotions Director for Alpha Media Topeka, joins the show to discuss the St. Jude Breakfast and the $10,000 Golden Horseshoe Throw.  Rusty Walker, former morning show co-host on 94.5 Country, talks about The North Topeka Saddle Club.  Torey closes out the show with more details on the radio. 

 

Matt Williams Interview

 

Dr. Jeff VanPetten Interview

 

Torey Berndt Interview

 

Rusty Walker Interview

 

Final Details