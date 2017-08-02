Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 2, 2017

Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador for NASA and Jet Propulsion Laboratory, joins the program to discuss details on the upcoming eclipse on August 21, including the best locations for observing in Kansas and how to view it safely.

Culbertson will hold two workshops covering how to safely view the coming eclipse at Washburn University. The first is from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. Another session will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. Both workshops will be on the lawn behind Stoffer Science Hall.

Video of Culbertson demonstrating how to make a solar viewing window is posted below.

Jacque Pregont, President of Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, joins the program to talk about activities going on in Atchison during the solar eclipse.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a police officer taking time out of his day to play football with some neighborhood kids.

