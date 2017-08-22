WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 21, 2017

by on August 22, 2017 at 1:56 PM (3 hours ago)

Danielle welcomes a number of guests as she broadcasts live from Klinefelter Farm in Hiawatha for the solar eclipse.  Meteorologist Dan Holiday talks about the weather during the eclipse.  Phil interviews Eric and Sue Jeska, a couple that traveled from Kalamazoo, Michigan to observe the eclipse.  NASA Space Ambassador Brenda Culbertson and Amateur Astronomer Mark Cunningham join the program to discuss what to expect during the eclipse.  Jacque Pregont, President of the Atchinson Chamber of Commerce, talks about what the city of Atchinson did to prepare for the event.  Danielle closes out the show with more details on the eclipse. 

 

