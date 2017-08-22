Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 22, 2017

Kristi Dunn from GoTopeka and Kansas PTAC talks about what her organization does as well as their upcoming event which is a basic training session dealing with competing for government contracts. Vince Frey, President and CEO of Downtown Topeka, Incorporated talks about the mission of DTI and upcoming events occurring in downtown Topeka. Shana Stitt from Hot Jobs Report discusses how to present yourself during an interview. Larry Stewart, lead singer of Restless Heart and member of the Frontmen of County, joins the show to talk about his upcoming performance at TPAC.

