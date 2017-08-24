AUDIO: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 23, 2017

Joy Wheeler and Margret Moore with the Girl Scouts of America kick things off with a conversation about how girls and young women can benefit by joining the long-standing organization.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley gives an emotional interview about the final days of Tiffany, the zoo’s 49-year-old gorilla who passed away after doctors discovered she was suffering from late-stage ovarian cancer.

Brendan also introduces us to Lily the Turkey Vulture. Lily joined the zoo’s educational outreach program as a rescue animal after weeks of raiding picnic baskets at a local park. Did you know that turkey vultures can pick their noses?

Be sure to check out the Facebook Live video below to see what else Lily did during her visit.