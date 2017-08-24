WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 24, 2017

by on August 24, 2017 at 1:36 PM (1 hour ago)

Danielle welcomes John Holecek, Executive Director of the Jayhawk Theatre, to talk about renovations and upcoming events at the theatre.

 

John Holecek Interview PT 1

 

John Holecek Interview PT 2