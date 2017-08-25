WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 25, 2017

by on August 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM (27 mins ago)

Linda Henderson, Director of Development and Marketing for The Rolling Hills Zoo, joins the program to discuss upcoming events at the zoo.  Tim Rushlow, co-founder of the band Little Texas and member of The Frontmen of County, joins the program to discuss his upcoming performance at TPAC.  Susan Sankey from the Kansas State Fair discusses all of the events and foods that will be available at the fair.

 

