Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 28, 2017

by on August 28, 2017 at 2:17 PM (4 hours ago)

Dr. Cherry Steffen, Chair of Washburn University’s Education Department, joins the program to discuss the STEM Educators Conference which will be held at Washburn on October 30th.  Staci Dawn Ogle and Frank Meadows are on the show to talk about the Aaron Douglas Art Fair which will be on September 23rd.  Tiffany Evans from the Ottawa County Municipal Auditorium joins the show to talk about upcoming performances at the venue including country musician Ned LeDoux.  Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a 6-year-old girl who gave gifts to a homeless shelter on her birthday.

 

Dr. Cherry Steffen Interview

 

Staci Dawn Ogle/Frank Meadows Interview PT 1

 

Staci Dawn Ogler/Frank Meadows Interview PT 2

 

Tiffany Evans Interview

 

On A Good Note

 