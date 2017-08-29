WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


76°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 76°
Winds North 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy77°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear83°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy87°
63°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 29, 2017

by on August 29, 2017 at 3:01 PM (37 mins ago)

Danielle welcomes Bill Persinger, CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health Care, to talk about September being recovery month and also the Creations of Hope gallery which will be on display at First Friday.  Tia Mowry, actress who starred in the sitcom Sister Sister, joins the program to talk about the importance of children reading printed books.  Marty Hernandez discusses the Downtown Topeka Touch A Truck event happening this weekend.  Local musician Jarrod Guth, who will be performing in tomorrow’s Noontime Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series, performs live in studio. 

 

Bill Persinger Interview PT 1

 

Bill Persinger Interview PT 2

 

Tia Mowry Interview

 

Marty Hernandez Interview/Jarrod Guth Performance