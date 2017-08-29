Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 29, 2017

Danielle welcomes Bill Persinger, CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health Care, to talk about September being recovery month and also the Creations of Hope gallery which will be on display at First Friday. Tia Mowry, actress who starred in the sitcom Sister Sister, joins the program to talk about the importance of children reading printed books. Marty Hernandez discusses the Downtown Topeka Touch A Truck event happening this weekend. Local musician Jarrod Guth, who will be performing in tomorrow’s Noontime Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series, performs live in studio.

Bill Persinger Interview PT 1

Bill Persinger Interview PT 2

Tia Mowry Interview

Marty Hernandez Interview/Jarrod Guth Performance