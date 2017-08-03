Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 3, 2017

Cody Foster, Co-Founder of Advisors Excel and one of the creative minds behind TopTank, goes in to detail about the TopTank competition which will provide an entrepreneur with $100,000 to start their business.

Sarah Fizell from ARTSConnect joins the program to discuss the importance of art in our community as well as what’s happening with the First Friday Art Walk on August 4th.

Shana Stitt from Hot Jobs Report shares tips on how to develop a good resume as well as job opportunities around Topeka.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a study that showed treating co-workers with kindness increases productivity and happiness in the workplace.

Cody Foster Interview PT 1

Cody Foster Interview PT 2

Sarah Fizell Interview

Shana Stitt Interview

On A Good Note