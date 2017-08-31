WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 31st, 2017

by on August 31, 2017 at 4:41 PM (1 hour ago)

Jerry Hudgins joins the program to talk about the non-profit organization Sheep Dog Impact Assistance which will be collecting clean-up items for Hurricane Harvey at Hummer Sports Park before tomorrow’s game between Hayden and Topeka High.  Marsha Pope from the non-profit organization Topeka Community Foundation talks about their organization and upcoming plans which involve growing generosity and its impact in the community.  Michael Hook, Executive Director for the Dickinson County Historical Society and Heritage Center in Abilene, talks about the Trails, Rails and Tales event which celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.  Danielle closes the show by announcing some exciting changes coming to the program.

