We traveled west on I-70 to the city of Abilene to talk about their 150th-anniversary celebration of the Chisholm Trail, called “Trails, Rails, & Tales”. It’s a two-day festival over Labor Day weekend which features performances from Red Steagall, Michael Martin Murphey & the Sons of the Pioneers, just to name a few. Michael Hook, Director of the Dickinson County Heritage Society was our special guest for the entire show.