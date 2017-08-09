WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 9th, 2017

by on August 9, 2017 at 1:46 PM (1 hour ago)

Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA of Northeast Kansas, and Alison Pollock from YWCA  join the show to discuss the different programs that YWCA Northeast Kansas offers as well as what’s happening at Women’s Night Out on September 7th.  Patrick Early and Mark Smith from Washburn University join the program to talk about the upcoming solar eclipse and what activities Washburn will be offering on the day of the eclipse, August 21st.  Phil ends the show on a good note, sharing a story about how Steve Bartman received an official World Series Ring from the Chicago Cubs.

 

Kathleen Marker, Alison Pollock Interview PT 1

 

Kathleen Marker, Alison Pollock Interview PT 2

 

Patrick Early, Mark Smith Interview PT 1

 

Patrick Early, Mark Smith Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note