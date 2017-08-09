Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – August 9th, 2017

Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA of Northeast Kansas, and Alison Pollock from YWCA join the show to discuss the different programs that YWCA Northeast Kansas offers as well as what’s happening at Women’s Night Out on September 7th. Patrick Early and Mark Smith from Washburn University join the program to talk about the upcoming solar eclipse and what activities Washburn will be offering on the day of the eclipse, August 21st. Phil ends the show on a good note, sharing a story about how Steve Bartman received an official World Series Ring from the Chicago Cubs.

