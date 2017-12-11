WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 11, 2017

by on December 11, 2017 at 2:48 PM (4 hours ago)

Misty Kruger and Niki Janke from USD 501 join the show to talk about how people in the community can help pay off students’ lunch debts.  They also discuss what the school district is looking forward to in 2018.

Jill Lincoln from Wendy’s joins the show to talk about their Giving Back Campaign.  This year, a portion of proceeds from Wendy’s sales goes to local nonprofit Let’s Help.

Allie Manning joins the show to discuss everything that’s happening at the Expocentre.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and USDA 

 

Kruger/Janke Interview PT 1

 

Kruger/Janke Interview PT 2

 

Jill Lincoln Interview

 

Allie Manning Interview

 

 