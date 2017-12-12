WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 12, 2017

by on December 12, 2017 at 2:34 PM (1 hour ago)

Bill Persinger and Lisa Potter from VALEO join the program to talk about seasonal depression and how to get help if you are one who is suffering.

Marsha Pope from The Topeka Community Foundation joins the program to discuss their new campaign, “Growing Generosity.”

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a boy who is giving Christmas gifts to kids in need.

 

Persinger/Potter Interview PT 1

 

Persinger/Potter Interview PT 2

 

Marsha Pope Interview PT 1

 

Marsha Pope Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note…..