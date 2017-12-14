Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 14th, 2017

Shelley Robertson from The Salvation Army joins the program to discuss the bell ringers and what we in the community can do to support the organization and help out those in need.

Justin Brokar from Helping Hands Humane Society joins the show to discuss their Yappy Howlidays Adopt-A-Thon sale, and even brings in a dog, Jasper, who is up for adoption.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about of group of elves in North Carolina donating to those in need.

