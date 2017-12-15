Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 15, 2017

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka Inc. joins the show to give a preview of what’s going on during the holiday season in downtown as well as what’s to come in 2018.

Zan Popp, curator at the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, discusses the different exhibits and types of art that are in the gallery.

Ryan, Ken, Kristi and Allie join the program to discuss the World Championship ICE Racing event, The Next Generation Fire On Ice Tour, which is happening tonight at the Expocentre and features the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the craziest riders on the ice racing the wild Unlimited Outlaw Quads.

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield Interview

Zan Popp Interview PT 1

Zan Popp Interview PT 2

Ice Racing Interview