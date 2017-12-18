WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 18, 2017

by on December 18, 2017 at 4:34 PM

Sherry Lundry from Winter Wonderland joins the show to give an update and overview of the light show.

Kimberly Wolff from the United Way joins the program to tell us about the Christmas Bureau, where people in the community are helping buy gifts and food for those in need.

Chef Kyle joins the show to talk about some of his favorite holiday dishes and even brings in some samples.

Sherry Lundry Interview

 

Kimberly Wolff Interview

 

Chef Kyle Interview PT 1

 

Chef Kyle Interview PT 2