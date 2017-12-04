WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 4th, 2017

by on December 4, 2017 at 2:30 PM (4 hours ago)

Sherry Lundry and Torey Berndt join the program to discuss Winter Wonderland, which benefits the TARC program.

Captain Mark Fitzgerald and Officer Jonathan Juin from the Overland Park Police Department join the program to discuss Operation Rudolph, which helps out families in need for Christmas.

Steve Elstrom and Mathew Fuqua from Fort Riley discuss Operation Santa Claus, which is another program that helps out families in need during Christmas.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about students helping out a teacher in need.

 

Lundry/Berndt Interview PT 1

 

Lundry/Berndt Interview PT 2

 

Fitzgerald/Juin Interview

 

Elstrom/Fuqua Interview

 

On A Good Note….

 