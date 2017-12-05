WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 5, 2017

by on December 5, 2017 at 2:32 PM (4 hours ago)

Kathleen and Allison Marker from the YWCA join the program to discuss their Holiday Store, which benefits the YWCA.

Nikki Martinek from Easterseals Cappa Foundation talks about a Christmas gift shop where all of the items are made by people with disabilities.  100 percent of the money spent on an item goes back to the artist who made it.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a Santa that caters to autistic children.

 

YWCA Interview PT 1

 

YWCA Interview PT 2

 

Martinek Interview PT 1

 

Martinek Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note…..