Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – December 7, 2017

by on December 7, 2017 at 2:26 PM (2 hours ago)

Tiffany McMannis from Washburn University joins the program to discuss how you can eat a little healthier this holiday season.

Todd Holmberg from McCain Auditorium in Manhattan discusses all of the upcoming events at the venue.

Staci Wunder of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to discuss the Children’s Shopping Spree, which is an event where children can come and buy presents for their families.

Phil ends the show on a good note about a military mom who is sending care packages to many soldiers.

 

McMannis Interview PT 1

 

McMannis Interview PT 2

 

Holmberg Interview

 

Wunder Interview/ Good Note