Tim Kolling and Torey Berndt join the show to discuss the new restaurant in town, Topeka Pizza.

Dawn Hammatt from the Eisenhower Library joins the show to talk about all of the changes going on at the center and the modern look they are giving the building.

Local jazz band The Jasper Shrake Quartet performs live in studio!

Photo courtesy of Henri Selmer Paris.

