Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – February 5, 2018

by on February 5, 2018 at 3:50 PM

Kristi Pankratz from Safe Streets and Prevention Services joins the show to talk about the word of the month and the Champion of Character.

Top Tank finalist Heather Graves joins the show to discuss her business idea and her weight loss journey.

Ariel Whitely gives a preview of upcoming events at the Kansas Garden Show.

Roger Farthing and Larry Dain join the program to talk about all that’s happening at the Arab Shrine Circus.

 

Kristi Pankratz Interview

 

Heather Graves Interview

 

Ariel Whitely Interview

 

Roger Farthing, Larry Dain Interview

 

 

