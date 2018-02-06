WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


12°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds NW 7 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear29°
21°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
15°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers22°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy29°
17°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – February 6, 2018

by on February 6, 2018 at 3:07 PM

Dr. Beryl New and Misty Kruger join the show to discuss the TV series “Undercover High”, as well as discuss the upcoming Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Symposium.

Pastor Louie Constantino and Megan Stovall from Grace Community Church discuss their upcoming Night to Shine, which is a prom that is held for those with special needs.

Capital Sound barbershop quartet joins the show to perform some of the songs they will be singing around town on Valentine’s Day.

 

New/Kruger Interview PT 1

 

New/Kruger Interview PT 2

 

Constantino/Stovall Interview

 

Capital Sound performance

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.