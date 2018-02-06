Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – February 6, 2018

Dr. Beryl New and Misty Kruger join the show to discuss the TV series “Undercover High”, as well as discuss the upcoming Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Symposium.

Pastor Louie Constantino and Megan Stovall from Grace Community Church discuss their upcoming Night to Shine, which is a prom that is held for those with special needs.

Capital Sound barbershop quartet joins the show to perform some of the songs they will be singing around town on Valentine’s Day.

New/Kruger Interview PT 1

New/Kruger Interview PT 2

Constantino/Stovall Interview

Capital Sound performance