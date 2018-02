Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – February 8, 2018

Social media guru Dave Navarro Jr. joins the show to discuss his upcoming Facebook Live workshop. Diana Friend joins the show to give an overview of a few of the services that the Shawnee County Public Library has to offer. Dave Navarro Interview PT 1 https://www.wibwnewsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Dave-Navarro-Segment-1-DN-Show-2-8-18.mp3 Dave Navarro Interview PT 2 https://www.wibwnewsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Dave-Navarro-Segment-2-DN-Show-2-8-18.mp3 Diana Friend Interview PT 1 https://www.wibwnewsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Diana-Friend-Segment-3-DN-Show-2-8-18.mp3 Diana Friend Interview PT 2 https://www.wibwnewsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Diana-Friend-Segment-4-DN-Show-2-8-18.mp3

