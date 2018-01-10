WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 10, 2018

by on January 10, 2018 at 2:37 PM

Shelley Bearman and Joel Bluml from Washburn University join the program to talk about sexual harassment in today’s world and courses they are providing to educate students about the problem.

Joe Maloney and Shanna Simpson from the Topeka Zoo join the program to discuss the arrival of a new sloth, Foley, and bring a peppered roach into the studio.

Danielle ends the show by becoming a member of the Foley Fan Club!

 

Bearman & Bluml Interview PT 1

 

Bearman & Bluml Interview PT 2

 

Maloney & Simpson & Roach Interview PT 1

 

Maloney & Simpson & Roach Interview PT 2

 

Foley Fan Club Presentation

 

 