WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


14°F
Clear
Feels Like -1°
Winds NW 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy23°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy20°
13°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy35°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy18°
-4°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 11, 2018

by on January 11, 2018 at 2:38 PM

Ashley Howard Charest from Junior Achievement explains how her organization educates children on how to handle their money and how to prepare them for the workforce.

Pam Evans from the Family Service and Guidance Center joins the show to talk about how the organization provides mental health services to children in need.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a MLB pitcher providing his mansion to a good cause.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and Pixabay

 

Ashley Charest Interview PT 1

 

Ashley Charest Interview PT 2

 

Pam Evans Interview PT 1

 

Pam Evans Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note…..