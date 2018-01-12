WIBW News Now!

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 12, 2018

by on January 12, 2018 at 2:37 PM

Riva Wywadis, Executive Director of Child Care Aware, joins the show to talk about the Designer Showhouse, where the top interior decorators in the area all contribute to designing a luxurious home in Topeka.

Barry Feaker and Miriam Krehbiel from the Topeka Rescue Mission join the program to discuss their child care program and how they are helping those in need during the winter months.

Our very own film critic Skylar Lundquist joins the show to discuss the movies he thinks have a good shot at winning some Oscars.

 

Riva Wywadis Interivew

 

Feaker/Krehbiel Interview PT 1

 

Feaker/Krehbiel Interview PT 2

 

Skylar Lundquist Interview