WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy14°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear33°
17°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear48°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
34°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy53°
38°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 16, 2018

by on January 16, 2018 at 2:43 PM

George Kearse, Heather Graves and Austin Wright join the program to pitch their business ideas.   They are 3 of the 10 finalists for Top Tank, a Shark Tank-like competition that takes place in Topeka.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart joins the show.

Warren Taylor from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library joins the program to discuss some upcoming book sales.

Phil ends the show on a good note.

 

Top Tank Interview PT 1

 

Top Tank Interview PT 2

 

Melissa Joan Hart Interview

 

Warren Taylor Interview

 

On A Good Note…..