Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 16, 2018

George Kearse, Heather Graves and Austin Wright join the program to pitch their business ideas. They are 3 of the 10 finalists for Top Tank, a Shark Tank-like competition that takes place in Topeka.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart joins the show.

Warren Taylor from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library joins the program to discuss some upcoming book sales.

Phil ends the show on a good note.

Top Tank Interview PT 1

Top Tank Interview PT 2

Melissa Joan Hart Interview

Warren Taylor Interview

On A Good Note…..