Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 17, 2018

by on January 17, 2018 at 2:52 PM

Top Tank finalists Lee Hanner and Dusty Snethen join the program to pitch their business ideas.

Luke Schulte from the Special Olympics, Detective Kristi Powell and Torey Berndt from Alpha Media join the show to talk about the upcoming Polar Plunge, which raises money for the Special Olympics.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a teenage musician who is using his talents to help others.

 

Top Tank Interview PT 1

 

Top Tank Interview PT 2

 

Polar Plunge Interview PT 1

 

Polar Plunge Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note….

