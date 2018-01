Top Tank finalists Allyson Shove, Allison Bugg and Lucas Ryan join the show to pitch their business ideas for downtown Topeka.

Alpha Media Promotions Director Torey Berndt joins the show to discuss the upcoming 47th Annual Bridal Fair.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a drug addict who decided to seek help.

Top Tank Interview PT 1

Top Tank Interview PT 2

Torey Berndt Interview PT 1

Torey Berndt Interview PT 2

On A Good Note….