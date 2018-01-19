WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 40°
Winds SSW 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy51°
35°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain54°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Snow37°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy44°
23°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 19, 2018

by on January 19, 2018 at 2:41 PM

Dana Schoffelman, Zeneb Mebed and Torey Berndt join the show to discuss Florence Crittenton Services, which empowers youth, women and families through a variety of behavioral health services.

Donna Rae Pearson from the library joins the program to talk about the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery which opens tonight.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a group of young philanthropists.

 

Florence Crittenton Interview PT 1

 

Florence Crittenton Interview PT 2

 

Donna Rae Pearson Interview PT 1

 

Donna Rae Pearson Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note….

 

 