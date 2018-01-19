Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 19, 2018

Dana Schoffelman, Zeneb Mebed and Torey Berndt join the show to discuss Florence Crittenton Services, which empowers youth, women and families through a variety of behavioral health services.

Donna Rae Pearson from the library joins the program to talk about the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery which opens tonight.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a group of young philanthropists.

Florence Crittenton Interview PT 1

Florence Crittenton Interview PT 2

Donna Rae Pearson Interview PT 1

Donna Rae Pearson Interview PT 2

On A Good Note….