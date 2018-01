Kathleen and Allison Marker from the YWCA join the program to discuss the Women’s March and what’s to come in 2018.

Janet Stotts from the Kansas Authors Club and Naomi Cashman from the Topeka Art Guild join the club to talk about the Topeka Artistic Conspiracy.

Todd Holmberg from McCain Auditorium joins the program to give a preview of the upcoming season.

YWCA Interview PT 1

YWCA Interview PT 2

Topeka Artistic Conspiracy Interview

Todd Holmberg Interview