WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds West 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy49°
20°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear35°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
36°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
26°

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 26, 2018

by on January 26, 2018 at 4:27 PM

Danielle broadcasts live from the 94.5 Country Bridal Fair.  Jake Lebahn from Sports Talk joins the show to discuss how his upcoming wedding is coming along.

Alpha Media Promotions Director Torey Berndt joins the show to discusses the details and history of the bridal fair as well as the different vendors that will be in attendance.

Studio Engineer Britt shares his story about how the bridal fair helped him plan his wedding.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a group of fifth graders spreading kindness.

 

Jake Lebahn Interview

 

Torey Berndt Interview PT 1

 

Britt Interview

 

Torey Berndt Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note….

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.