Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 29, 2018

Local entrepreneur and Top Tank finalist Austin Evan Wright joins the show to talk about his business, aDRONEaline Racing, which sells drone racing equipment. Wright talks about taking his racing crew on an upcoming tour and turning the experience into a documentary.

Chef Kyle from Hy-Vee joins the show and brings in some of his favorite recipes for the big game!

Phil ends the show on a good note.

Chef Kyle’s Chili

12 oz. Salt Pork, diced

1 large White Onion, diced

2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced

24 oz. Bud Light Beer

2 lbs. Ground Beef

2 cans Brook’s Hot Chili Beans

2 cans Diced Tomatoes

¼ cup Chili Powder

1 Tablespoon Cumin

Salt to taste

Cook the salt pork over medium low heat in a large stock pot until crispy. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent. Add the ground beef and cook until it is completely browned then add the remaining ingredients. Simmer with the lid on for at least 45 minutes. Salt the chili to your taste and serve hot.