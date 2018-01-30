Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 30, 2018

Kayla Bitler from Momentum 2022, Dr. Juliann Mazachek from Washburn University and Barbara Stapleton from Go Topeka join the program to talk about the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Jo Turner and Kim Knopp from Cowboy Crossroads Church join the program to discuss their upcoming chili-cook off, pie contest and talent show.

Staci Dawn Ogle joins the show to discuss upcoming art shows in the community.

Greater Topeka Partnership PT 1

Greater Topeka Partnership PT 2

Cowboy Crossroads Church Interview

Staci Dawn Ogle Interview