Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – January 4, 2018

by on January 4, 2018 at 2:32 PM

Nikki Martinek from Easterseals Capper Foundation joins the program to discuss how their organization helps people with disabilities enter the workforce and the different types of employment they offer at their building.

Shannon Reilly from the Topeka Civic Theatre joins the show to discuss the upcoming performance season and the different types of programs that they offer to children.

Phil ends the show on a good note by sharing a story about a neighborhood teaming up together to help those in need.

 

Nikki Interview PT 1

 

Nikki Interview PT 2

 

Shannon Interview PT 1

 

Shannon Interview PT 2

 

On A Good Note…..