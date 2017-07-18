WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: The Danielle Norwood Show – July 18, 2017

by on July 18, 2017 at 2:20 PM (23 mins ago)

Noni Creamer and Kenneth Scott from the Topeka City of Character were in the studio to talk about their organization and July’s character word of the month -“responsibility.”  

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield from Downtown Topeka, Inc. made an appearance to discuss events going on downtown in the upcoming months. 

Mantra Tonic, a Topeka-based folk/fusion pop duo closed the show with a preview of their performance at the Noon Time Brown Bag Lunch on Wednesday, July 19. Video of the band’s live performance can be found at Facebook.com/WIBWNews.

Danielle and Phil wrap up the show on a good note, sharing a story about a woman who decided to do something positive when her wedding was called off.

Noni Creamer Interview Part 1:

 

Noni Creamer Interview Part 2:

 

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield Interview:

 

Mantra Tonic Live Performance:

 

On A Good Note…

 