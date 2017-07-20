WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


98°F
Clear
Feels Like 107°
Winds South 10 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear99°
78°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy100°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy92°
70°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy89°
69°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Audio: The Danielle Norwood Show – July 19, 2017

by on July 20, 2017 at 3:18 PM (3 hours ago)

Curtis Sneden, Executive Vice President of the Topeka Chamber, joins the program to discuss the mayoral candidate forum. 

YMCA CEO John Mugler and Topeka High Coach Eddie Lee are featured on the show, talking about the Buckets Not Bullets Program at the downtown YMCA.

Danielle and our producer, Britt, end the show on a good note by sharing a story about a woman who decided to give gifts to others on her birthday.

 

Curtis Sneden Interview

John Mugler and Eddie Lee Interview PT 1

John Mugler and Eddie Lee Interview PT 2

John Mugler and Eddie Lee Interview PT 3

On A Good Note…..

 

 