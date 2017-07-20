Audio – The Danielle Norwood Show – July 20, 2017

Sean Loomis joins the program to talk about the Back the Blue 5K, a race to honor our police officers that will occur in Gardner, KS on August 19th.

Linda Henderson from the Rolling Hills Zoo talks about the Wet and Wild Event happening on Saturday, July 22nd.

Dr. Pamela Johnson-Betts from the Topeka Public Schools Foundation stops by the program.

Allie Manning from the Kansas Expocentre talks about upcoming events and Third Thursdays.

Danielle and Phil end the show on a good note, sharing a story about a young boy from New Jersey who was sworn in by the local police department.

Sean Loomis Interview

Linda Henderson Interview

Dr. Pamela Johnson-Betts Interview

Allie Manning Interview

On A Good Note…..